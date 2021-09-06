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TASA - Aug 23, 2021 - 19) Afghanistan is the Grave Yard of foreign Nations - Justice Anna Webinar
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30 views • September 06, 2021
The continues saga in Afghanistan is benefiting only and only the drug cartel and wall street the corporations. Through the long history, none of the nations were able to control Afghanistan, but rest assured that bankers and their corporations war criminals that is the wall street, had made a killing through all these years of mercenary war. Therefore, if someone believes that china is going their to win the hearts of Afghanistan people, think again. Rest assured that who ever invade Afghanistan again including the Chinese, will be sent by the same criminals who sent the USSR army, U.S. and U.S.A Inc army that is the war criminals of banking cartel. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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