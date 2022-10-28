Create New Account
Do This if You Want To Grow Great Fruits
Finding Genius Podcast
This is why fruit growers would rather grow less than more:
In this video, Jim Kamas, an assistant professor and extension fruit specialist in the Department of Horticultural Sciences based in Fredericksburg, TX, who also works as an adviser to fruit growers across Texas, explains why producing less fruit is actually the best practice if you want to yield high quality fruits! 👇

Jim explains that increasing the volume of the crop can reduce its quality. 📉

This is also a method practiced by Japanese fruit growers, which allow them to grow fruits with “exceptional quality” that sells anywhere from hundreds to thousands of dollars! 📈

Leave a ‘👍’ in the comments if you this fruit growing practice surprised you.

