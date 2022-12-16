Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Diamond of Power Dream [email protected]:59pm(Uploaded 1-15-22)
35 views
channel image
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Published 18 hours ago |

A dream from my lovely Jesus about a Diamond of Power that was stolen from the underground that belongs to antichrist.

Romans 6:23 For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.
Ministry Website:
https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com

For Prayer email:
[email protected]

Donate Link:
https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis

Free eBook Download:
https://BookHip.com/QWWHVLK

Social Platforms:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/519796479883024
Telegram: https://t.me/+GvNUjmyj38EzODlh

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e

Main YouTube Channel:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

2nd New backup YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCstNYV51inYVJq3VQuXmw-Q

Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271

Bitchute Channel:https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/

Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell

Keywords
chineseantichristdiamond

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket