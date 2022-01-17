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Crystal Ball 2022 Predictions
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31 views • January 17, 2022
Chatting with George Jage, CEO, Jage Media Inc. about crystal ball predictions within the Cannabis Industry and 2022 being the year of the brand.
Summary:
* George talks about retailers historically owning the relationship with the consumer based on limited shelf space and significant category duplicity.
* Expanding distribution capabilities, more significant investment into brand marketing and emerging DTC models
* MJ Brand Insights is predicting brands will gain ground to own the relationship with the consumer moving forward
Episode 866 The #TalkingHedge chats with George Jage, CEO at Jage Media, Inc. | MJ Unpacked | MJ Brand Insights
https://www.linkedin.com/in/georgejage/…
https://youtu.be/Cn8aSLVcSeY
Summary:
* George talks about retailers historically owning the relationship with the consumer based on limited shelf space and significant category duplicity.
* Expanding distribution capabilities, more significant investment into brand marketing and emerging DTC models
* MJ Brand Insights is predicting brands will gain ground to own the relationship with the consumer moving forward
Episode 866 The #TalkingHedge chats with George Jage, CEO at Jage Media, Inc. | MJ Unpacked | MJ Brand Insights
https://www.linkedin.com/in/georgejage/…
https://youtu.be/Cn8aSLVcSeY
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