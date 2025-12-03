© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Susan Dell's $6.25 BILLION Gift: Trump Accounts for 25M Kids Revealed
Description
Michael and Susan Dell announce $6.25B donation - $250 each to 25 million U.S. children under 10 in Trump Accounts. Complements government's $1K seed for newborns (2025-2028). Funds grow in index investments, usable at 18 for education/home/business. Largest Dell gift ever!
Hashtags
#SusanDell #TrumpAccounts #MichaelDell #InvestAmerica #KidsFuture #BillionaireGift #FinancialLiteracy #TrumpPolicy