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The End of the American Republic is Here: Dems Announce New “Terrorism Plan” That Outlaws All Opposition, Creates One-Party State – FULL SHOW 1/13/22
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503 views • January 14, 2022
The federal government has officially been captured by globalist forces! They are now moving to secure permanent dictatorship! This is an absolute must-watch/listen broadcast! Alex Jones will lay out the globalist blueprint that exposes their plan to collapse and ultimately destroy America. Tune in NOW to learn how we can stop it!
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