How to Use Canning to Preserve Food

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P2P Networking hosted a Zoom session on food preparation with Ms. Carolyn Fields. She has been canning food for over 40 years, so she is an expert on the subject and has a ton of practical information to share. Canning is an important skill. It is not only great for disaster preparedness but it is a valuable skill that you can use to help you learn how to preserve healthy and tasty produce as well as cooked foods like soup and juice.