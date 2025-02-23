BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

This Saint News 2/23/2025
DFlirt
DFlirt
26 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • 2 months ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


This week: Words from the White House including the possible abolition of the income tax. But is good news keeping people distracted from the technocrats surrounding Trump? Did he just rebrand the New World Order? In the X Files you'll see the new Netflix series Zero Day--you're gonna love this. Depopulation and eugenics never really went away--but now we call it health care. In the Top Stories we'll talk about mRna in our food supply and as usual fam, we'll end up with the Fun Stuff.


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews


Try the sway test with synthetic products vs natural products and see what happens…

https://x.com/parasitedetox/status/1891930849236467753


The Older Millennial - Plane crashes are actually down under Trump

https://x.com/teameffujoe/status/1892315682022252686


Research on invasive fungi had crossed over to disclosure and UFO Topics

https://x.com/agatanahiuktena/status/1891238127957655658


Worldwide protests against illegal immigration

https://x.com/Chaotic6033/status/1887837267445629197


John Stossel - Do the rich get rich at the expense of the poor?

https://x.com/JohnStossel/status/1890866925636350223


Pediatric Dentist Dr. Staci Whitman - When you look at countries that are fluoridated versus those that are not, you see the decay rates are the same ...

https://x.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1884376503124652491


Tim Pool - Border Agent ARRESTED For Working with CARTEL Claims Prosecutor, Biden Admin HELPED

https://www.bitchute.com/video/9ivdlfOUjf0


Troy Bond Jr. - Dork Gothic Maga

https://x.com/TroyHasEbola/status/1892042044492701771


Democrats and republicans Both see black Americans as idiots

https://x.com/MUSICANDBUILDS/status/1892963039499960354


What do you know about Donald Trump’s mentor?

https://x.com/EscanorReloaded/status/1887611950881742973


Zuckerberg isn't and will never be your friend and Facebook/Meta was always an operation of the NatSec state

https://x.com/_whitneywebb/status/1877784169532838216


I present to you... 𝕏 THE GAME!

https://x.com/KettlebellDan/status/1892303707854840123


Redacted - Derrick Broze: The Technocrats Have Control of Trump's 2nd Administration

https://x.com/DBrozeLiveFree/status/1890479136680079603

Keywords
trumpcomedydeep statevaccinepropagandademocratisraelmusicwarnwoconspiracyrepublicanukraineelon musk
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy