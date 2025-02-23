This Saint News 2/23/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!
This week: Words from the White House including the possible abolition of the income tax. But is good news keeping people distracted from the technocrats surrounding Trump? Did he just rebrand the New World Order? In the X Files you'll see the new Netflix series Zero Day--you're gonna love this. Depopulation and eugenics never really went away--but now we call it health care. In the Top Stories we'll talk about mRna in our food supply and as usual fam, we'll end up with the Fun Stuff.
#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews
Try the sway test with synthetic products vs natural products and see what happens…
https://x.com/parasitedetox/status/1891930849236467753
The Older Millennial - Plane crashes are actually down under Trump
https://x.com/teameffujoe/status/1892315682022252686
Research on invasive fungi had crossed over to disclosure and UFO Topics
https://x.com/agatanahiuktena/status/1891238127957655658
Worldwide protests against illegal immigration
https://x.com/Chaotic6033/status/1887837267445629197
John Stossel - Do the rich get rich at the expense of the poor?
https://x.com/JohnStossel/status/1890866925636350223
Pediatric Dentist Dr. Staci Whitman - When you look at countries that are fluoridated versus those that are not, you see the decay rates are the same ...
https://x.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1884376503124652491
Tim Pool - Border Agent ARRESTED For Working with CARTEL Claims Prosecutor, Biden Admin HELPED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9ivdlfOUjf0
Troy Bond Jr. - Dork Gothic Maga
https://x.com/TroyHasEbola/status/1892042044492701771
Democrats and republicans Both see black Americans as idiots
https://x.com/MUSICANDBUILDS/status/1892963039499960354
What do you know about Donald Trump’s mentor?
https://x.com/EscanorReloaded/status/1887611950881742973
Zuckerberg isn't and will never be your friend and Facebook/Meta was always an operation of the NatSec state
https://x.com/_whitneywebb/status/1877784169532838216
I present to you... 𝕏 THE GAME!
https://x.com/KettlebellDan/status/1892303707854840123
Redacted - Derrick Broze: The Technocrats Have Control of Trump's 2nd Administration