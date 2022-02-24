Canadian Sikh Khalsans Arrive at Ottawa and Voice Out Their Support for the Freedom Convoy

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02/18/2022 Canadian Sikh Khalsans arrive in Ottawa all the way from Toronto and voice out their support for the Freedom Convoy. They are patriotic and they want to bring back the nation for the children to live in a society that protects their freedom and rights. They call for every Canadian to come to Ottawa and support the truckers.