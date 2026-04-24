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Catholicism Ecumenical interfaith Cult unbiblical Pope Leo embraces ISLAM End Times News Update
U2Bheavenbound
U2Bheavenbound
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Blasphemy Catholic Pope Francis Christians & ISLAM Muslims Believe in Same God ALLAH BEWARE Spiritual DANGER of CHRISLAM End Times News Update https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yL0adxa6Vgw


Catholicism a Interfaith Cult False Unbiblical Teachings Embraces ISLAM Allah same God as Christianity BEWARE End Times News Update Current Events April 2026 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0kbohDpL9eM


Jesus Journey to Calvary Cross Curses Fig Tree cleanses Corrupt Religious Greedy Practices at Temple youtube.com/watch?v=IVp7lj9gbWE


ISLAM is a Religion of WAR Not Peace in Quran Submission Kill ALL NON Muslims End Times News Update Current Events April 2026 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4PCMdENgbAE


Calvary Chapel Pastors many Ecumenical Brodersen Rick Warren Osteen Bethel Hillsong Catholicism youtube.com/watch?v=56wsr7AcvcY


Calvary Chapel Brian Brodersen Ecumenical Pope Francis Catholicism Rick Warren SaddleBack Church Purpose Driven Life False Teaching Apostasy youtube.com/watch?v=Bohtf7mPtM0


Calvary Chapel Brian Brodersen Greg Laurie Rick Warren Levi Lusko Hillsong Bethel promotes Mega Churches Apostasy youtube.com/watch?v=fcGNwxsTKUY


Calvary Chapel Brian & Char Brodersen False Teaching dismiss Israel Present Right to Their Homeland

youtube.com/watch?v=xk0BBOzkaa0


TRUMP Negotiates Iran Global ISLAMIC Terrorists Backed China Russia NWO Against West End Times News current events April 2026 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yvUj-tXa4F0I


Iran Islamic IRGC terrorists reject Ceasefire US Military Must Open Strait Hormuz take Kharg Island current events April 2026 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lshlBH2zJg0


BREAKING VP Vance in Islamabad Pakistan after 21 hours Islamic Iran terrorists Talks end in NO DEAL current events April 2026 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VIv-Ntu2D_4


Iran USA Israel two Week Ceasefire China Russia Iran proxies NWO Axis of Evil End times News Update current events April 2026 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5TdudfZSQzw


End Times Bible Prophecy Jesus declared 2k yrs ago Today's Current Events Coming Great Tribulation youtube.com/watch?v=L7KpJ2TCmb0


Trump in Israel Thanks GOD of Abraham Isaac Jacob Peace Plan Gaza ALL living Israeli Hostages Freed End Times Bible Prophecy Update https://odysee.com/@U2Bheavenbound:e/Trump-speech-in-Israel--in-the-name-of-GOD-of-Abraham-Isaac-Jacob-Peace-Plan-Gaza-:d


Jesus on Earth 40 days after Resurrection - Jesus Appears to Disciples with Doubting Thomas https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bHLTGIHMNRA


Trump Resurrection message Miracle being Born Again John 3 Romans 10 Jesus Christ our LORD & Savior Current Events April 2026 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3KuK6ouicro


Jesus Appears After Resurrection to 2 disciples Reveals HE is Alive opens their eyes then disappears https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DbGVhg6sPPI


HE IS RISEN Jesus is Alive HE IS RISEN INDEED End Times Current Events Bible Prophecy Unfolding 2026 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PyVyPJucpFU


Jesus Journey to Calvary Cross End Times U2Bheavenbound Bible Prophecy Olivet Discourse - Holy Week Matthew 24 Jesus declared 2k yrs ago Today's Current Events Coming Great Tribulation youtube.com/watch?v=T5-AiOHHRqo


Jesus Journey to Calvary Cross 2026 - U2Bheavenbound End Times Updates since 2012 Anointed Calling youtube.com/watch?v=QxaB48X2YEM


Left Behind Pre tribulation Rapture Full Movie youtube.com/watch?v=3W_TAx4r0cw


Islamic Muslims Jihad End Times War brings in Mahdi False Jesus the Antichrist Current Events end times news update youtube.com/watch?v=pQ_SLbDYkNs


Iran Islamic Regime wants unHoly WAR with Israel to bring in the ANTI CHRIST End Times News Update Current Events 2026 youtube.com/watch?v=7d_-ZgIkmzw


Islamic Nazi religious unholy War ALERT ALL Muslims PLAN Jihad on infidels Western Civilization 2026 youtube.com/watch?v=uqjdB8uuQio


Tucker Carlson Replacement Theology Lie Biblical False Teaching Current Events End Times News Update 2026 youtube.com/watch?v=EVJ05UXY-8o


RAW Huge Explosions watch Shockwaves Iran War US Israeli Airstrikes on Ammo depot @ Vahdati Air Base 2026 youtube.com/watch?v=mMU98MPJvb8


Iran Islamic unholy war US B52 Nuclear Capable Doomsday bombers sent to Iran End Times News Update 2026 youtube.com/watch?v=3_6fqQnJ4Q8


Iran Islamic Regime murders 100k 350k injured TRUMP keeps his WORD to Iranians help on the Way end times news update 2026 youtube.com/watch?v=wQa2OUYnZYI


Russia Islamic Iran NATO Islamic Turkey unholy alliance Ezekiel 38 Gog Magog war Bible Prophecy youtube.com/watch?v=s2U_L3kcuwA


Big Wave Surfing Surfers Riding Intense Extreme Surf Big Waves being Surfed Compilation youtube.com/watch?v=QtH-7LR_Uw8


Hybrids Transhumanism Mixing Human Animal DNA Age of Deceit UFO Aliens youtube.com/watch?v=k7UfUphY3N0


HAARP Chem Trails End Times https://rumble.com/v46gsz2-chem-trails-haarp-military-weather-manipulation-weapons-exposed.html


China Wuhan Lab Genetic Engineering Bio Virus Weapon attack plague Global destruction youtube.com/watch?v=3DdqIwYCRoQ

Keywords
newsbibleprophecyislameventsendtimescultpopeupdatecurrentleocatholicismecumenicalinterfaith2026embraces
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