Democrats Call To Arms Results In Assassination Attempt Of Supreme Court Justice

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Owen Shroyer breaks down the dangers of the Dems call to arms against Republicans after the recent assassination attempt on Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-protesters-allowed-outside-justice-brett-kavanaughs-home-after-assassination-threat/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/rand-paul-slams-dems-media-for-ginning-up-violent-crazy-people-in-wake-of-kavanaugh-assassination-attempt/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/armed-man-arrested-outside-brett-kavanaughs-house-planned-to-kill-supreme-court-justice/
Super Summer Sale!