CHECK OUT THIS EVIL SMIRKING SCHMUCK, PAVING THE WAY TO SECRETLY IMPLANT MIND-CONTROL TECHNOLOGY

Krelious: I think hes high on the idea he can play god and do evil shit and get away with it because he answers to evil people.

Its like imagine that you have thousands of years of science and religious texts coinciding with each other with science of all kinds perfectly syncing up with the moral dictates of certain holy books like why promiscuity is bad and should not be practiced and now with some brain science and genetic modification we can decide what is morally correct for the sake of commerce and power. We have bad genes and look ugly well now I can take my own brain pattterns and put them into a genetically engineered body of my choice and be a disgusting scumbag while forcing men and women to have sex with me and do depraved things against their will because I have mind control tech. Better still I can mind control them into doing shit they wouldnt do under normal circumstances then make them feel guilty after the fact.



These people are just straight up lunatic narcissistic mad scientists who think by having enough technology that then we dont need any rules or morality and we can do whatever the fuck we want.