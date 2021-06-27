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Graphene Maybe In Kill Shot - Electron Microscope Shows Particles Similar To Graphene In New Study
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200 views • June 27, 2021
Credit to Tim Truth
"These materials can be inhaled unintentionally, or they may be intentionally injected or implanted as components of new biomedical technologies,":
https://newatlas.com/graphene-bad-for-environment-toxic-for-humans/31851/
Investigation into the toxic effects of graphene nanopores on lung cancer cells and biological tissues:
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2352940718302853
Source: https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/graphene-in-vaccine:5
"These materials can be inhaled unintentionally, or they may be intentionally injected or implanted as components of new biomedical technologies,":
https://newatlas.com/graphene-bad-for-environment-toxic-for-humans/31851/
Investigation into the toxic effects of graphene nanopores on lung cancer cells and biological tissues:
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2352940718302853
Source: https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/graphene-in-vaccine:5
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