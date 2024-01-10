Are Governments Prioritizing IMF Debts Over Their Own Citizens?





Jan 9, 2024

Dive into the intricate world of international finance in our latest video! 🎥 Discover how Venezuela and Egypt grapple with overwhelming debt, engaging in a risky dance with the IMF. 💸 Uncover the truth: prioritizing IMF repayment over citizens' well-being, leading to debt restructuring, increased fees, and taxes. Explore the high-stakes game where nations, citizens, and the IMF intersect. Your financial awareness journey begins here! 💡💰





📖 CHAPTERS:





00:00 IMF World Takeover

02:42 Argentina’s Debt Bomb

13:29 USD to ARS

20:15 USD To EOP

24:43 Recap





