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"Kyiv Evacuate" 1700 Ukrainian Soldiers From Azovstal In Mariupol?
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155 views • May 19, 2022
Patrick Lancaster 5-19-2022.
Over 1700 Ukrainian military members have been "evacuated" from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol with the "assistance of Kyiv" is what Kiev is telling the world but it's a LIE.
I'm Patrick Lancaster and in this report, we're in Mariupol at the location where the Azov and Ukrainian military members have been surrendering in mass.
Let's talk about the facts. 3 days ago there were well over 2000 Azov and Ukrainian soldiers in the last stand, the last position of the Ukrainian military in Mariupol, the Azov Azovstal Plant.
3 days ago there was a temporary ceasefire called to allow the Azov Ukrainian military to surrender. Let's talk about what the word is surrender: to stop resisting an enemy and submit to their authority
and that is what 1700 Azov battalion members and Ukrainian military members have done. They have walked out of this plant and submitted to the
authority of the Republic people's republic and Russian forces. Yes there was a small amount that was injured and one could say can a person that is totally
incapacitated surrender? Maybe those handfuls of injured Azov battalion Ukrainian military that was
totally incapacitated and injured one could say they might have been evacuated(by definition) by the Donetsk People's Republic and Russian forces but certainly not the Ukrainian authorities. So the fact that Kiev keeps trying to push the fact that they've done all this to help the Azov and Ukrainian military evacuate the Azov plant here in Mariupol is a total lie and misinformation created to just mislead the world.
Facts are facts and Kiev continues to try and lie about them to fit their agenda
Report by Patrick Lancaster
US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist.
Over the 8 years of the Ukraine War I made more video reports in anti-Ukraine Government (Donetsk People's Republic) controlled territory than any other western journalist. All so covered the Armenian Azerbaijan war reaching over 8 million on his youtube channel with his reports there
I show what the western media will not show you.
Patrick Is only funded by his viewers so please donate to help him continue his work
PLEASE SUPPORT MY JOURNALISM ON https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday
Or via crypto:
BTC: bc1q9jche7a0h3kam7tp7rd7qu6m5n606dp54a0c28
ETH: 0xe159d66190E5C51F2a13F49E2b17808f36CC02AD
You can find My reports on Youtube and other social media:
https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLancaster
https://www.facebook.com/Plnewstoday
https://twitter.com/PLnewstoday
https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday
Patrick Is only funded by his viewers so please donate to help him continue his work
PLEASE SUPPORT MY JOURNALISM ON https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oX4gwP3fc0Q
Over 1700 Ukrainian military members have been "evacuated" from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol with the "assistance of Kyiv" is what Kiev is telling the world but it's a LIE.
I'm Patrick Lancaster and in this report, we're in Mariupol at the location where the Azov and Ukrainian military members have been surrendering in mass.
Let's talk about the facts. 3 days ago there were well over 2000 Azov and Ukrainian soldiers in the last stand, the last position of the Ukrainian military in Mariupol, the Azov Azovstal Plant.
3 days ago there was a temporary ceasefire called to allow the Azov Ukrainian military to surrender. Let's talk about what the word is surrender: to stop resisting an enemy and submit to their authority
and that is what 1700 Azov battalion members and Ukrainian military members have done. They have walked out of this plant and submitted to the
authority of the Republic people's republic and Russian forces. Yes there was a small amount that was injured and one could say can a person that is totally
incapacitated surrender? Maybe those handfuls of injured Azov battalion Ukrainian military that was
totally incapacitated and injured one could say they might have been evacuated(by definition) by the Donetsk People's Republic and Russian forces but certainly not the Ukrainian authorities. So the fact that Kiev keeps trying to push the fact that they've done all this to help the Azov and Ukrainian military evacuate the Azov plant here in Mariupol is a total lie and misinformation created to just mislead the world.
Facts are facts and Kiev continues to try and lie about them to fit their agenda
Report by Patrick Lancaster
US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist.
Over the 8 years of the Ukraine War I made more video reports in anti-Ukraine Government (Donetsk People's Republic) controlled territory than any other western journalist. All so covered the Armenian Azerbaijan war reaching over 8 million on his youtube channel with his reports there
I show what the western media will not show you.
Patrick Is only funded by his viewers so please donate to help him continue his work
PLEASE SUPPORT MY JOURNALISM ON https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday
Or via crypto:
BTC: bc1q9jche7a0h3kam7tp7rd7qu6m5n606dp54a0c28
ETH: 0xe159d66190E5C51F2a13F49E2b17808f36CC02AD
You can find My reports on Youtube and other social media:
https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLancaster
https://www.facebook.com/Plnewstoday
https://twitter.com/PLnewstoday
https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday
Patrick Is only funded by his viewers so please donate to help him continue his work
PLEASE SUPPORT MY JOURNALISM ON https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oX4gwP3fc0Q
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