AGENTS OF THE HOMOSEXUAL BANKING MAFIA ASK PAM BONDI ABOUT ℚ

⁣Pam… Are you familiar with the Q Anon Conspiracy?





They believe a cabal of satanic cannibalistic child molesters are embedded within our government.





Pam:

“I look forward to hearing his (Kash Patel) testimony about QAnon in front of this committee.”





Haha.. we all are Pam… we all are.





Q hasn’t posted since 2022.. and they’re still talking about it? lol





This should tell you something..





Source: https://x.com/MJTruthUltra/status/1879661140659036609





⁣Let’s talk “QAnon” for a second… For those who don’t follow it, think it’s a cult, or whatever… let me tell you my story. I came across the subject in 2018 as I was getting more curious about politics. Before then, I didn’t give a crap about politics until Donald Trump started to disrupt what I now have come to understand… The World Order of things. Pretty quickly, I realized something was wrong. I realized they were afraid of this man, Donald Trump. I saw how the media ignited racial hatred in people’s hearts… I saw how they’d lie about everything. I quickly realized that there was a darkness in our country I had never seen before… I didn’t see it because I lived in my own bubble, like many hard working Americans do. I saw the end of America once I realized how far we’ve spiraled away from common sense, from the rule of law, from logic, but more importantly…. We were moving further and further away from God. I began researching various subjects, trying to find more answers… Why was all this happening? What can be done? How can I help? That road eventually led me to Q. All the things I heard about it up to that point, I thought it was a group of crazy people.. But I started researching it… I wanted to know more about why the MSM was so adamant on disproving it… if it was just a “conspiracy”. The more I read and followed along, the more things made sense. And of course, some things didn’t. Over time, a great majority of the drops talked about the treason that had occured — the illegal treasonous spying on Trumps campaign, FISA, Crossfire Hurricane, and elections not being as secure as we may have believed. I use Q as a research tool.. There’s a great deal of information in there that has factually happened.. Let me also address the elephant in the room… the “decodes”… Decodes are a very slippery slope, because they are always someone’s interpretation using Q, which a lot of times are nonsensical. Just like J6 had really bad people trying to make MAGA as a whole look bad, the same can be said about anons. There are some really bad actors that work really hard everyday not only divide and misinform our people, but to make sure anons look stupid… and sometimes crazy… I call them the 80/20 people because they speak just enough truth to get you to trust them (80), only to misinform you on the most important subjects (20). For anyone curious about Q… or just want to understand it better, just start reading it and you will quickly understand what I eventually came to understand… The US is deeply entrenched with evil people who hate this country… And that only through God can we overcome this great evil. Can I get an amen?





