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Grand Jury - The Court of Public Opinion - Day 5: Economic & Financial Destruction Grand-Jury.Net
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263 views • February 24, 2022
Banned YouTube Videos.
Introduction
00:00:17 - Summary of Day 4 Proceedings - Judge Rui Fonseca E Castro, Portugal
00:03:28 - Introduction
00:05:58 - Technocracy & Globalization, a History lesson - Patrick M. Wood (Economist & Author, USA)
00:39:26 - Edward Dowd apologies
00:40:52 - (video) Project Veritas FDA Executive
00:43:30 - Comparison with other Financial Disasters
00:45:40 - Q&A
01:25:27 - Controlled Implosion of Financial and Government - Leslie Manookian (Former Investment Banker & President of the Health Freedom Defense Fund, USA)
01:54:38 - Q&A
02:36:00 - (video) Inoculation Side Effects
02:42:18 - Shareholder Activism - Bjorn Pirrwitz (Lawyer & Finance Expert, Germany)
03:12:45 - Q&A
03:31:21 - Financial Destruction - Prof. Dr. Christian Kreiss (Economist & Former Investment Banker, Germany)
03:51:30 - disconnection / Brief Discussion
04:07:25 - Financial Destruction (continued) - Prof. Dr. Christian Kreiss (Economist & Former Investment Banker, Germany)
04:16:10 - (video) Hacking Human Beings - Prof. Yuval Harari
04:18:01 - Concluding Remarks
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/bv99jfNXS3qq/
Introduction
00:00:17 - Summary of Day 4 Proceedings - Judge Rui Fonseca E Castro, Portugal
00:03:28 - Introduction
00:05:58 - Technocracy & Globalization, a History lesson - Patrick M. Wood (Economist & Author, USA)
00:39:26 - Edward Dowd apologies
00:40:52 - (video) Project Veritas FDA Executive
00:43:30 - Comparison with other Financial Disasters
00:45:40 - Q&A
01:25:27 - Controlled Implosion of Financial and Government - Leslie Manookian (Former Investment Banker & President of the Health Freedom Defense Fund, USA)
01:54:38 - Q&A
02:36:00 - (video) Inoculation Side Effects
02:42:18 - Shareholder Activism - Bjorn Pirrwitz (Lawyer & Finance Expert, Germany)
03:12:45 - Q&A
03:31:21 - Financial Destruction - Prof. Dr. Christian Kreiss (Economist & Former Investment Banker, Germany)
03:51:30 - disconnection / Brief Discussion
04:07:25 - Financial Destruction (continued) - Prof. Dr. Christian Kreiss (Economist & Former Investment Banker, Germany)
04:16:10 - (video) Hacking Human Beings - Prof. Yuval Harari
04:18:01 - Concluding Remarks
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/bv99jfNXS3qq/
Keywords
fdagrand juryvaccineproject veritasglobalismstock markettechnocracyfinancetranshumanismjabshotadverse reactionsinjectionday 5covidgreat resetedward dowdeconomic and financial destructionbjorn pirrwitzdr christian kreisscontrolled demolition of financescontrolled demolition of governmentleslie manookianyuval hararicourt of public opinion
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