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Biden Mandates Vaxx For 100 Million Americans & Australia Gassing Quarantine Victims
Aimless News
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Sources used in video:

Biden mandates vaxx, shit is getting real - https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2021/09/09/biden-announces-new-mandates-because-he-is-frustrated-with-unvaccinated-americans-n2595637?utm_source=breakingemail

Australia threatens to gas people in quarantine - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/quarantine-hell-youre-gonna-get-gassed/ 1:00-1:37

Boston "cases" exploding among the vaxxed - https://www.divisionet.com/2021/09/08/massachusetts-coronavirus-breakthrough-cases-jump-4415-last-week-more-than-600-fully-vaccinated-people-a-day-boston-herald/

0 flu deaths in Australia since 7/20 - https://www.abs.gov.au/statistics/health/causes-death/provisional-mortality-statistics/latest-release

Is Joe Rogan gonna sue CNN, I hope so - https://trendingpolitics.com/joe-rogan-considering-suing-cnn-for-peddling-fake-news-about-his-swift-covid-recovery-crugg/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkN

Looks like a lawsuit to me - https://www.fox13news.com/news/74-year-old-veteran-prescribed-ivermectin-dies-after-houston-hospital-refused-to-administer-family

CBS invents new scare tactic - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/cbs-news-invents-new-language-to-scare-you/

CDC doesn't follow the science - https://www.foxnews.com/politics/cdc-tightened-masking-guidelines-after-threats-from-teachers-union

Moderna making shot for covid and flu, they're the same thing - https://www.cnbc.com/2021/09/09/moderna-says-its-developing-a-single-vaccine-for-covid-and-flu-boosters-shares-gain.html

MSM lying again about the number of people vaxxed - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rUHerX-BnKk

Here is his survey - https://twitter.com/HighImpactFlix/status/1435733428238958599

Potatohead disconnects helpline for those stranded in Afghanistan - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/wow-biden-admin-disconnects-state-department-help-line-americans-siv-holders-stranded-afghanistan-seeking-escape-terrorist-regime/

They can't bear to listen to Potatohead - https://trendingpolitics.com/report-bidens-aides-get-filled-with-anxiety-hide-from-press-conferences-every-time-he-speaks-crugg/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkN

Whoa, Australia keeps getting weirder - https://www.rt.com/news/534251-australia-dylan-voller-court-media/

Along with govt alcohol limit - https://www.news.com.au/national/nsw-act/news/nsw-health-limits-residents-of-lockeddown-tower-block-to-six-beers-per-day/news-story/0e387ceccee145a611ddb6e38872d3d5

Kentucky releases man who raped 8 year old - https://www.wlwt.com/article/man-charged-with-raping-assaulting-8-year-old-girl-in-louisville-again-found-incompetent/37519745

Just Pelosi hanging out with guy who wants to ruin America - https://twitter.com/AlexanderSoros/status/1435970966476267520

The great escape - https://twitter.com/buitengebieden_/status/1435713460080422916

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1436039262382673942


FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

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