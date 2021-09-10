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Biden Mandates Vaxx For 100 Million Americans & Australia Gassing Quarantine Victims
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230 views • September 10, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Biden mandates vaxx, shit is getting real - https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2021/09/09/biden-announces-new-mandates-because-he-is-frustrated-with-unvaccinated-americans-n2595637?utm_source=breakingemail
Australia threatens to gas people in quarantine - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/quarantine-hell-youre-gonna-get-gassed/ 1:00-1:37
Boston "cases" exploding among the vaxxed - https://www.divisionet.com/2021/09/08/massachusetts-coronavirus-breakthrough-cases-jump-4415-last-week-more-than-600-fully-vaccinated-people-a-day-boston-herald/
0 flu deaths in Australia since 7/20 - https://www.abs.gov.au/statistics/health/causes-death/provisional-mortality-statistics/latest-release
Is Joe Rogan gonna sue CNN, I hope so - https://trendingpolitics.com/joe-rogan-considering-suing-cnn-for-peddling-fake-news-about-his-swift-covid-recovery-crugg/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkN
Looks like a lawsuit to me - https://www.fox13news.com/news/74-year-old-veteran-prescribed-ivermectin-dies-after-houston-hospital-refused-to-administer-family
CBS invents new scare tactic - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/cbs-news-invents-new-language-to-scare-you/
CDC doesn't follow the science - https://www.foxnews.com/politics/cdc-tightened-masking-guidelines-after-threats-from-teachers-union
Moderna making shot for covid and flu, they're the same thing - https://www.cnbc.com/2021/09/09/moderna-says-its-developing-a-single-vaccine-for-covid-and-flu-boosters-shares-gain.html
MSM lying again about the number of people vaxxed - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rUHerX-BnKk
Here is his survey - https://twitter.com/HighImpactFlix/status/1435733428238958599
Potatohead disconnects helpline for those stranded in Afghanistan - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/wow-biden-admin-disconnects-state-department-help-line-americans-siv-holders-stranded-afghanistan-seeking-escape-terrorist-regime/
They can't bear to listen to Potatohead - https://trendingpolitics.com/report-bidens-aides-get-filled-with-anxiety-hide-from-press-conferences-every-time-he-speaks-crugg/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkN
Whoa, Australia keeps getting weirder - https://www.rt.com/news/534251-australia-dylan-voller-court-media/
Along with govt alcohol limit - https://www.news.com.au/national/nsw-act/news/nsw-health-limits-residents-of-lockeddown-tower-block-to-six-beers-per-day/news-story/0e387ceccee145a611ddb6e38872d3d5
Kentucky releases man who raped 8 year old - https://www.wlwt.com/article/man-charged-with-raping-assaulting-8-year-old-girl-in-louisville-again-found-incompetent/37519745
Just Pelosi hanging out with guy who wants to ruin America - https://twitter.com/AlexanderSoros/status/1435970966476267520
The great escape - https://twitter.com/buitengebieden_/status/1435713460080422916
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1436039262382673942
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
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Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
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Sources used in video:
Biden mandates vaxx, shit is getting real - https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2021/09/09/biden-announces-new-mandates-because-he-is-frustrated-with-unvaccinated-americans-n2595637?utm_source=breakingemail
Australia threatens to gas people in quarantine - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/quarantine-hell-youre-gonna-get-gassed/ 1:00-1:37
Boston "cases" exploding among the vaxxed - https://www.divisionet.com/2021/09/08/massachusetts-coronavirus-breakthrough-cases-jump-4415-last-week-more-than-600-fully-vaccinated-people-a-day-boston-herald/
0 flu deaths in Australia since 7/20 - https://www.abs.gov.au/statistics/health/causes-death/provisional-mortality-statistics/latest-release
Is Joe Rogan gonna sue CNN, I hope so - https://trendingpolitics.com/joe-rogan-considering-suing-cnn-for-peddling-fake-news-about-his-swift-covid-recovery-crugg/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkN
Looks like a lawsuit to me - https://www.fox13news.com/news/74-year-old-veteran-prescribed-ivermectin-dies-after-houston-hospital-refused-to-administer-family
CBS invents new scare tactic - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/cbs-news-invents-new-language-to-scare-you/
CDC doesn't follow the science - https://www.foxnews.com/politics/cdc-tightened-masking-guidelines-after-threats-from-teachers-union
Moderna making shot for covid and flu, they're the same thing - https://www.cnbc.com/2021/09/09/moderna-says-its-developing-a-single-vaccine-for-covid-and-flu-boosters-shares-gain.html
MSM lying again about the number of people vaxxed - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rUHerX-BnKk
Here is his survey - https://twitter.com/HighImpactFlix/status/1435733428238958599
Potatohead disconnects helpline for those stranded in Afghanistan - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/wow-biden-admin-disconnects-state-department-help-line-americans-siv-holders-stranded-afghanistan-seeking-escape-terrorist-regime/
They can't bear to listen to Potatohead - https://trendingpolitics.com/report-bidens-aides-get-filled-with-anxiety-hide-from-press-conferences-every-time-he-speaks-crugg/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkN
Whoa, Australia keeps getting weirder - https://www.rt.com/news/534251-australia-dylan-voller-court-media/
Along with govt alcohol limit - https://www.news.com.au/national/nsw-act/news/nsw-health-limits-residents-of-lockeddown-tower-block-to-six-beers-per-day/news-story/0e387ceccee145a611ddb6e38872d3d5
Kentucky releases man who raped 8 year old - https://www.wlwt.com/article/man-charged-with-raping-assaulting-8-year-old-girl-in-louisville-again-found-incompetent/37519745
Just Pelosi hanging out with guy who wants to ruin America - https://twitter.com/AlexanderSoros/status/1435970966476267520
The great escape - https://twitter.com/buitengebieden_/status/1435713460080422916
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1436039262382673942
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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