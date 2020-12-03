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FULL SHOW: Bombshell Testimony Provides Irrefutable Proof Election Was Stolen. Is It Time For Martial Law?
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38 views • December 03, 2020
Harrison Smith sits in for Owen Shroyer today and welcomes Alex Jones and Deanna Lorraine to break down the latest news. From jaw-dropping witness testimony to an incredible speech by President Trump, this is the shot-in-the-arm patriots needed to wake up and fight back against our stolen election. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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