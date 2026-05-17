The Strokes at Coachella When Music Became a Message

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At Coachella 2026, The Strokes turned a festival performance into a political moment 🎸
One song.
One visual montage.
And suddenly, the crowd wasn’t just watching music anymore.
🎧 Watch this clip, then listen to the full episode in the link description.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/4iYNojV9Ynq4itY7Fiq3kI?si=88618023a302477d
#thestrokes #coachella #MusicHistory #politicalmusic #indierock
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