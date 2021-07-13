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EP 176: Why You Were Diagnosed With A Disease Part 1: The Tests You Take
The Panacea Concept
The Panacea Concept
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101 views • July 13, 2021
Getting diagnosed with disease is not as important as you think it is and in this first part of a 5 part series we'll go over why that is.

If you have any questions please feel free to ask.

To apply for my Integrative Health Coaching program visit rootlvlwellness.com or email me at [email protected]

Take a FREE Toxicity Assessment or Thyroid Assessment: https://stephencabral.com/assessments/?x=matdiaz&;c=6ec01bcd

Recommended Resources: https://stephencabral.com/resources/?x=matdiaz&;c=6ec01bcd

Thyroid Course with FREE Online Group Coaching: https://stephencabral.com/thyroid-accelerator?x=matdiaz&;c=6ec01bcd If you don’t own your Health who does?

Make sure to Like, Comment, and Subscribe and share it with anyone who you feel it could serve.

For FREE ONLINE GROUP COACHING purchase any Equi Life products through my affiliate link and email me the order number: https://equi.life?irad=908976&;irmp=2507476

Follow Me On IG @mathewthehealthcoach or Telegram: @ The Panacea Concept MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/mathewdiaz
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