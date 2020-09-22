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Erich von Däniken & Paul Wallis - Sept 16 2020 "War Of The Gods"
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63 views • September 22, 2020
Live interview on the 16th September 2020 - Erich von Däniken & Paul Wallis Discuss Ancient Aliens, throughout history and within textual works such as the Book of Enoch. A book that was literally buried because of its controversial writings within. The latest developments with UFO Sightings, Anomalous Translations, Ancient Inscriptions and much more in this exclusive interview.
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