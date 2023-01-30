https://gettr.com/post/p24ina5ad27

01/09/2023 DVS 7.0, Rapper, Latino American Activist: 10 millions of people died in China just in last month, their crematoriums are overburdened, while the CCP is still trying to give an image to the rest of the world like they have everything under control. But they are enslaving their people and treating people as subhumans.





01/09/2023 美国拉丁裔活动家，说唱歌手DVS 7.0：过去一个月，中共国有1000万人死亡，火葬场都已经超负荷，中共却还在试图给世界营造一个一切尽在掌握的形象。但他们在奴役人民，把人民当作下等人对待。





