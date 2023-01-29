Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Why is there an egg shortage? Here's why
1057 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

She found that when giving her chickens their “normal” chicken feed, the chickens STOPPED laying eggs
for months and months. But when she let the chickens out of their chicken coup and they ate from “the pasture”, the chickens STARTED LAYING EGGS AGAIN. Do you think that they are doing this ON PURPOSE? Are “they” adding something to the chicken feed to prevent them from laying eggs?
The full 2:43 minute video is posted here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/wB9wjLIDWU2i/

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

Keywords
eggsshortagechicken feed

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket