Why is there an egg shortage? Here's why

She found that when giving her chickens their “normal” chicken feed, the chickens STOPPED laying eggs

for months and months. But when she let the chickens out of their chicken coup and they ate from “the pasture”, the chickens STARTED LAYING EGGS AGAIN. Do you think that they are doing this ON PURPOSE? Are “they” adding something to the chicken feed to prevent them from laying eggs?

The full 2:43 minute video is posted here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/wB9wjLIDWU2i/

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

