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▶️ The Best Solution For Digital Cash - $DASH | EP#404
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90 views • January 21, 2021
There are many different ways you can use crypto and one of the use cases is digital cash. Being able to buy whatever you want, quickly, easily, and for little to no fees. This is where cryptocurrencies like LTC, BCH, and DASH come in.
Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
00:50 What Cryptos To Spend
02:11 Why I Use Dash
05:53 Bitrefill Example
08:15 Bitvo Example
12:18 My Recommendation
17:57 Outro
While Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash are great options, they are not always offered by every crypto service like Bitrefill for example while I’ve seen almost every service I use accept Dash. Dash also has a very good application to actually spend Dash making the entire process very seamless. Dash also has some privacy options which is nice to have. While I think LTC and BCH are equally as useful, I just personally prefer Dash.
My recommendation to you for purchasing everyday consumer items, buying groceries, and paying bills is Dash. While many cryptocurrencies are feeless or better than Dash in other ways, but if you have to convert that crypto to be able to spend it then it defeats the purpose. So when I look at various sites and only see a few cryptocurrencies offered, it’s clear to me that there are only a few viable options.
In this video, I also take a look at two services I regularly use: Bitvo and Bitrefill. I cover the examples of how I would use Dash to transact and why other options may not be as viable.
I’m sure many people are going to recommend other cryptocurrencies and I’d love to hear why and what your thoughts are on BCH, LTC, and DASH too. Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!
This is a LBRY first video meaning it shows up on LBRY before it gets published anywhere else. If you’re not on LBRY, sign up and get started here: https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@ScottCBusiness:4
Check this video out on LBRY to support me with monetization and no ads: https://lbry.tv/@ScottCBusiness:4/Spend-Crypto:0
Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
00:50 What Cryptos To Spend
02:11 Why I Use Dash
05:53 Bitrefill Example
08:15 Bitvo Example
12:18 My Recommendation
17:57 Outro
While Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash are great options, they are not always offered by every crypto service like Bitrefill for example while I’ve seen almost every service I use accept Dash. Dash also has a very good application to actually spend Dash making the entire process very seamless. Dash also has some privacy options which is nice to have. While I think LTC and BCH are equally as useful, I just personally prefer Dash.
My recommendation to you for purchasing everyday consumer items, buying groceries, and paying bills is Dash. While many cryptocurrencies are feeless or better than Dash in other ways, but if you have to convert that crypto to be able to spend it then it defeats the purpose. So when I look at various sites and only see a few cryptocurrencies offered, it’s clear to me that there are only a few viable options.
In this video, I also take a look at two services I regularly use: Bitvo and Bitrefill. I cover the examples of how I would use Dash to transact and why other options may not be as viable.
I’m sure many people are going to recommend other cryptocurrencies and I’d love to hear why and what your thoughts are on BCH, LTC, and DASH too. Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!
This is a LBRY first video meaning it shows up on LBRY before it gets published anywhere else. If you’re not on LBRY, sign up and get started here: https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@ScottCBusiness:4
Check this video out on LBRY to support me with monetization and no ads: https://lbry.tv/@ScottCBusiness:4/Spend-Crypto:0
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