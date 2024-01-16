Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🔥FRANCE: Farmers Protest Rising Taxes & Insane Costs; Spread Manure over Govt Buildings
channel image
GalacticStorm
2185 Subscribers
Shop now
60 views
Published Yesterday

Toulouse France: 🔥 Anti Tax Hikes, Anti Govt Lies 🔥 Farmers take it to the streets over Rising Taxes and insane costs that are crippling their industry, smothering council infrastructure in tons of Manure. People around The World are waking up to 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙂𝙤𝙫𝙩 𝙇𝙞𝙚𝙨..🔥


https://x.com/Risemelbourne/status/1747242645423010005?s=20

Keywords
francefarmers protesttoulousefarmers convoyspread manure in government buildings

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket