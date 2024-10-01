💥🇮🇱 Members of Israel's military-political cabinet are in a bomb shelter, reports CNN.

Nevatim Airport, from which the Israeli planes that assassinated Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah took off, was destroyed in the Iranian missile attack.

I.R.IRAN Mission to UN, NY

@Iran_UN

Iran’s legal, rational, and legitimate response to the terrorist acts of the Zionist regime—which involved targeting Iranian nationals and interests and infringing upon the national sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran—has been duly carried out. Should the Zionist regime dare to respond or commit further acts of malevolence, a subsequent and crushing response will ensue. Regional states and the Zionists’ supporters are advised to part ways with the regime.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced in a statement: In response to the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh, Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah, and Major General Abbas Nilforushan, critical targets in the occupied territories were targeted.

The great Islamic nation and the honorable and martyr-loving people of Iran, moments ago and after a period of restraint in the face of violations of the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the assassination of the martyr Mujahid, Dr. Ismail Haniyeh by the Zionist regime, and in accordance with the country's right to legitimate self-defense under the United Nations Charter and the escalating wickedness of the regime with the support of the United States in the massacre of Lebanon and Gaza and the martyrdom of the great Mujahid, the leader of the resistance axis and the proud Secretary General of Hezbollah, Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah, as well as the martyrdom of the brave commander and senior advisor of the IRGC in Lebanon, Major General Sayyid Abbas Nilforushan, the Aerospace Force of the IRGC targeted important military and security objectives in the heart of the occupied territories with the launch of dozens of ballistic missiles, with further details to be provided subsequently.

It should be noted that this operation was carried out with the approval of the Supreme National Security Council and was communicated by the General Staff of the Armed Forces, with the support and backing of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s army and the Ministry of Defense.

It is warned that if the Zionist regime responds militarily to this operation, which is in accordance with the country’s legal rights and international laws, it will face crushing and destructive attacks.

And victory is only from Allah, the Mighty, the Wise.

