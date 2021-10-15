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[Oct 15, 2021] Conversations On The Fringe | Dave Weiss - Is The Earth Flat? [Redpill Project Media]
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46 views • October 22, 2021
Conversations On The Fringe | Dave Weiss - Is The Earth Flat?
Guest: Dave Weiss
Dave Weiss Host of The Flat Earth Podcast
https://www.theflatearthpodcast.com/
David Weiss believes the Earth is flat, NASA lies and much more. We are going to look deep into one Flat Earth supporter's epistemology and see if we can be convinced. David Weiss is Founder & Host of The Flat Earth Podcast. He's also Creator of the Flat Earth Sun Moon and Zodiac Clock
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Join The App! The Social Redpill: www.socialredpill.com
Follow Us On Social
Twitter: https://twitter.com/flowmindsets
https://www.facebook.com/RedpillProje...
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Jason (Co-Host): https://twitter.com/restorefreedom4
The Great Awakening: We’re living in a unique time in which ordinary citizens around the world are collaborating to understand and expose the corrupt system that rules us. The system thrives on deception, and the overwhelming task of The Great Awakening is to penetrate its lies and reveal the truth.
#ConspiracyTheory #Fringe #Podcast
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
http://tinyurl.com/FEFFmap or http://13.56.142.48/map
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
Tip in Pirate Chain (ARRR). Send to: zs16epm69r9mfjf7eteyx4nrjd7gvslk0479j6mfpugkrwe5xnck9y86yvg8gw39d0n0gdgvjdfhc3
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
Guest: Dave Weiss
Dave Weiss Host of The Flat Earth Podcast
https://www.theflatearthpodcast.com/
David Weiss believes the Earth is flat, NASA lies and much more. We are going to look deep into one Flat Earth supporter's epistemology and see if we can be convinced. David Weiss is Founder & Host of The Flat Earth Podcast. He's also Creator of the Flat Earth Sun Moon and Zodiac Clock
JOIN US ON THE Social Redpill - A Private Social Network - www.socialredpill.com
Check Out All Our Shows And Get Great Information On Guests At
www.redpills.tv
Switch Your Shopping away from the Big Conglomerates!
www.redpillswitch.com
Join The Redpill CBD Team!
https://bit.ly/3bJA1bG
My Patriot Supply
Be Prepared When Disaster Strikes
redpills.tv/patriot
Get Redpill CBD - https://bit.ly/3vKIXWz
Shop Essential Oils - https://bit.ly/3wQmPtH
Foxhole App: https://pilled.net/#/profile/127862
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/redpillprojectonline
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/redpillproject
DLive: https://dlive.tv/RedpillProject
HELP SUPPORT The Repill Project! [Tip Jar]
Bitcoin: 39Wbf3ScFxegBsqXZoNhiZ5N553HhrbYH9
Ethereum: 0xCAaBDc59CA49eBAC74bF6C5da41B557378e30Da0
www.paypal.me/dynamicmindsets
www.venmo.com/redpillproject
Backups - Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/decentralizedmedia
GET GOLD NOW!
NOBLE GOLD: Get Gold & SILVER NOW In Your Portfolio!
https://bit.ly/2CHbDcm
Backup Video
Odysee – https://odysee.com/@RedPillProject:e
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/decentralizedmedia
Join The App! The Social Redpill: www.socialredpill.com
Follow Us On Social
Twitter: https://twitter.com/flowmindsets
https://www.facebook.com/RedpillProje...
www.venmo.com/RedPillProject
Jason (Co-Host): https://twitter.com/restorefreedom4
The Great Awakening: We’re living in a unique time in which ordinary citizens around the world are collaborating to understand and expose the corrupt system that rules us. The system thrives on deception, and the overwhelming task of The Great Awakening is to penetrate its lies and reveal the truth.
#ConspiracyTheory #Fringe #Podcast
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
http://tinyurl.com/FEFFmap or http://13.56.142.48/map
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
Tip in Pirate Chain (ARRR). Send to: zs16epm69r9mfjf7eteyx4nrjd7gvslk0479j6mfpugkrwe5xnck9y86yvg8gw39d0n0gdgvjdfhc3
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
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