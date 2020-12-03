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EP 2221-9AM FBI Analyzing Voter Fraud Information Collected by Amistad Project
The Pete Santilli Show
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30 views • December 03, 2020
PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2221-6PM EASTERN
WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 02, 2020
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=3075096493 

 The Amistad Project has worked around the clock to uncover serious amounts of voter fraud in the 2020 election.  Now, the FBI has their hands on the voter fraud data to investigate the unprecedented corruption during this election.  Thousands of Republicans had their votes not count or absentee ballots requested in their name.  And the number of affected votes surpasses the win margins in several swing states.  Knowing the levels of corruption within the FBI, hopefully Kline’s evidence was turned over to the right hands in the Bureau.   Whistleblowers continue to come forward and the amount of evidence is staggering.
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