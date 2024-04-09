Dump Amazon

Create New Account
The Prisoner
Professor E. Michael Jones has had all of his books purged by Amazon.

In 2020, Amazon removed the Leading Catholic Author from Amazon to silence him.

Professor Jones is not the only person to be struck off the list at Amazon without recourse, which became the titan of e-commerce that profited so much from the Covid lockdowns that the world will never forget as the most widespread abuse of human rights in history to date while Amazon lined its pockets with our loss of freedom and on the corpse of small business who were butchered by the tyranny.

amazon digital book burning professor e michael jones

