Pope Francis apologises for abuse at church schools in Canada 'I am deeply sorry

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The GuardianJul 25, 2022 Pope Francis asked for forgiveness from First Nations Canadians who suffered abuse at Catholic church-run residential schools. He apologised to the tens of thousands of people who were affected while touring the country on a 'pilgrimage of penance'
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