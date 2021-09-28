© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NWO Satanist witch feminist elites can now confiscate your human pests children to castrate neuter
Follow
0
Share
Report
46 views • September 28, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (September 2021). “Bible’s Genesis 3:15 seed of the serpent” Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Satanist New Age Wicca witch Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” lesbian pedophile cannibal feminists are calling for the castration of all cockroach-level inferior human homo-sapiens specie men made in the image of the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus, and the religious Christian freak horde women are not even complaining or objecting. They are giving permission to their goddess Jezebel by their silence and condoning it. Illuminati Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatars can now confiscate children from human parents and castrate them. Illuminati Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatars are making laws to teach LGBTPB transgender pedophilia to kindergarteners. Illuminati Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatars are using fluoride in tap water to emasculate male babies and vaccines to change genes. Illuminati bisexual Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar transvestites are coming into the humans’ schools to teach pedophile LGBTPB sex. Illuminati Satanist Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar lesbian New Age Wicca witches are getting their 3 year old boys to be castrated. The Planned Parenthood Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Illuminati New Age Wicca witch feminists adorn themselves with baby scalps. The judge, who ruled Planned Parenthood videos selling baby parts as innocent, owns abortion clinics and invests in them. Religious Christian freaks do not ask why is the communist Satanist Mike Pence serving as Nazi Satanist Donald Trump’s vice president, and why is Nazi Satanist Kamala Harris serving as communist Satanist Hillary Clinton’s vice president, who is controlling the Joe Biden clone avatar? It is a crime for nephilim & chimera alien demon spirits to conduct sex change operations on a human body that they “walk in” stole from human babies and children as changelings. Stealing bodies is a crime and altering the bodies is a crime. Why are the “women’s head coverings rebelling” End Times apostate harlot Church’s religious Christian freak hordes and Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati religious system hired shill pastors silent about this and condoning it? The 7th king in Bible prophecy was Adolf Hitler and the 8th king will be a continuation of that Atlantis 13th Reich Roman Nephilim empire Nazi 5th Reich. Illuminati Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Satanists are now making medical students dissect live human children. Draco British intelligence created Adolf Hitler and the Nazis and planned out World War 2 twenty years before the war and the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Rockefeller family financed the Nazis. Nazis were trying to make the British royal family Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatars as king over Europe.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.