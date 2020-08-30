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Antifa Terrorists MURDER Trump Supporter in Portland; Then Celebrate his Death!
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228 views • August 30, 2020
Told you guys it would get a lot worse... 🤷
I included as much Portland Footage as I could find; including Antifa lighting a Building on fire again as well as several arrests and a particularly brutal fight between Right Wingers and Antifa/BLM.
This is NOT posted to shock people for views (not breaking your TOS YouTube; literally just archiving daily compilations of the Portland Riots since Mainstream Media won't show this).
#PortlandShooting #PortlandProtests #PortlandAntifa
I included as much Portland Footage as I could find; including Antifa lighting a Building on fire again as well as several arrests and a particularly brutal fight between Right Wingers and Antifa/BLM.
This is NOT posted to shock people for views (not breaking your TOS YouTube; literally just archiving daily compilations of the Portland Riots since Mainstream Media won't show this).
#PortlandShooting #PortlandProtests #PortlandAntifa
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