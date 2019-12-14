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Bearish on Banksters - Episode 005: War - Michael Rivero's "All Wars Are Bankers' Wars"
The Mr Snuggles Show
The Mr Snuggles Show
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9 views • December 14, 2019
Bearish on Banksters - Episode 005: War - Michael Rivero - "All Wars are Bankers' Wars"

Mr. Snuggles presents humorous and educational news reports on the monetary system and the corrupt political and corporate systems that benefit from its existence. Sometimes he loses his temper and swears a bit.

Find more Michael Rivero at: https://www.whatreallyhappened.com/

Find Michael Rivero's "All Wars are Bankers' Wars" at:
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/5818391593001
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/aSmacOINbVFx/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5hfEBupAeo4
Top Documentary Films: https://topdocumentaryfilms.com/all-wars-are-bankers-wars/
Transcript: https://www.whatreallyhappened.com/WRHARTICLES/allwarsarebankerwars.php
Transcript as .pdf: https://www.whatreallyhappened.com/WRHARTICLES/allwarsarebankerswars.pdf

In each episode, Mr. Snuggles guides his viewers to a greater understanding of banksterism. Bearish on Banksters is a lighthearted way to wake up your friends and family to how the monetary system really works.

Please LIKE, SHARE and SUBSCRIBE!

You can also find Mr. Snuggles at:
GAB: https://www.gab.com/TheMrSnugglesShow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/mrsnuggles
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themrsnugglesshow/

Support Mr. Snuggles in his efforts to escape from debt slavery by gifting:
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Lightcoin: LdM1ELDgmyzJqgHR7DK12LyyBL4Q1bXDNU

tags: politics, economics, corruption, government, banking, banker, bankster, politician, bearish, money, dollar, gold, silver, currency, slavery, debt, evil, globalists, property, scam, ponzi, quantitative easing, inflation, conspiracy, tyranny, education, economy, cryptocurrency, bitcoin, litecoin, media, humor, news, voluntarism, voluntaryism, patriot, usa, constitution, politically incorrect, parody, satire, bearish on banksters
Keywords
politicsevileducationentertainmentmoneywargovernmenteconomicsbankingdebtfinancevoluntarismother
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