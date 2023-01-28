https://gettr.com/post/p26g55m9fa5
01/24/2023 Zhengqing and Nicole: The fellow fighters team at 3C Office is the most creative and united, which is united by common mission and beliefs. It is a group with the transparency and efficiency of the West, as well as the traditional human touch of Chinese culture.
01/24/2023 政清、妮可：3C办公室的团队是最具创造性、最团结的，我们靠共同的使命和信仰凝聚在一起。这里既有西方的透明高效的工作氛围，又有中国文化中传统的人情味。
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.