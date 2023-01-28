Create New Account
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
https://gettr.com/post/p26g55m9fa5

01/24/2023 Zhengqing and Nicole: The fellow fighters team at 3C Office is the most creative and united, which is united by common mission and beliefs. It is a group with the transparency and efficiency of the West, as well as the traditional human touch of Chinese culture.


01/24/2023 政清、妮可：3C办公室的团队是最具创造性、最团结的，我们靠共同的使命和信仰凝聚在一起。这里既有西方的透明高效的工作氛围，又有中国文化中传统的人情味。



