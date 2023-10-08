Create New Account
A Palestinian calmly flying a paraglider below the salvo of a working MLRS
The Prisoner
The Hamas combat wing published footage of yesterday's paragliding landing.

A Palestinian calmly flying a paraglider below the salvo of a working MLRS is just a propaganda gift for the entire Arab world.

Source @rybar

Keywords
israelhamasair powerparaglider

