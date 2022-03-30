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IMPORTANT THINGS FOR YOU TO DO THIS YEAR
The Leah Steele Channel
The Leah Steele Channel
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121 views • March 30, 2022
In 2019 the United States had more bankruptcy filings than it had seen in a long time. 73% of the bankruptcies filed in the United States in 2019 could have been avoided if the family was making just 800 more dollars.

THIS is exactly why you will hear me screaming from the rooftops that one of the most important things you can do for yourself this year is to open up additional streams of revenue. Personally, one of my biggest goals in 2022 is to help empower my community to add 1000 dollars to their button line.

When I was first introduced to Healy and I began to learn about the business opportunities available - saying yes was a no-brainer. I saw the potential Healy could provide, not only for myself but also for everyone in my community.

I continue to experience transformative results from using this device daily. I am also beyond grateful for the incredible people I have met through being a part of this product. The level of connection, collaboration and support I receive from my Healy family is unlike anything I've been a part of before.

If you want to learn more about how you can add Healy as an additional stream of revenue or even if you wish to invest in Healy as your own personalized frequency medicine device, more details can be found here:
https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/Healy-TheUltimateSelfMasteryDevice

There are some incredible promotions happening until the end of March, so NOW is the perfect time to learn more!

*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch

To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch

* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
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Keywords
mindsetmanifestationspiritualityfrequencymoneyconsciousnesswealthsovereigntypurposeeconomic freedomwealth consciousnessspiritual businessspiritual entrepreneurspiritual developmentbusiness alchemyleah steelethe wealth witchwealth mindsetpurpose workabundance life
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