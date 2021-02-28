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Vernon Coleman: Could the Covid-19 Jabs Kill More than Covid-19? (MIRRORED)
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430 views • February 28, 2021
Vernon Coleman: Could the Covid-19 Jabs Kill More than Covid-19? (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from LBRY.TV channel @SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs at:-
https://open.lbry.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Could-the-Covid-19:8
MIRROR SOURCE:
Vernon Coleman
https://brandnewtube.com/@DrVernonColeman
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/could-the-covid-19-jabs-kill-more-than-covid-19_LBNSBbS1XqERM5x.html
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains why the UK Government's new laws in England are unnecessary and indefensible. Using the Government's own figures, he shows that deaths from covid-19 have been falling for weeks, while extra deaths due to the lockdowns and hospital closures are more than ten times as numerous as covid-19 deaths. Dr Coleman also explains how it is possible that serious side effects associated with the Astra Zeneca vaccine could result in 450,000 healthy people becoming permanently paralysed.
For more unbiased information, please visit
http://www.vernoncoleman.com
Thank you for all your encouragement and support.
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, discusses hypocrisy, masks, loopholes, celebrities, cognitive dissonance and how trolls are made. He also includes 10 simple facts which demolish the coronavirus nonsense.
For more unbiased information about other important issues, please visit
http://www.vernoncoleman.com
The transcripts of the videos that YouTube banned are also on the website (click on the 'Health' button then see top of page)
Thank you for all your support and encouragement.
Please feel free to share this video.
IMPORTANT MESSAGE: Unfortunately, Dr Coleman is unable to let his YouTube subscribers know about his new channel here on Brand New Tube because YouTube has banned him from uploading any new videos for a week (ending 11th September).
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSC FRSA, released from the constraints of YouTube, lets fly at the deceits and nonsenses, attacks the conspiracy practitioners (governments and official agencies), reveals a good many suppressed facts and asks whether your government is a terrorist organisation.
For more unbiased information, please visit
http://www.vernoncoleman.com
NEW COVID SCAM FLYER - QR CODE LINK TO SPACEBUSTERS DOCUMENTARY VIDEO - PDF FOR PRINT AND SHARE!
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/NEW-COVID-SCAM-FLYER--SB:4
⚜️⚜️100,000 doctors medical professionals oppose COVID-19 vaccine - PDF DOCUMENT - PRINT AND SHARE!!!⚜️⚜️
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/100,000-doctors-medical-professionals-oppose-COVID-19-vaccine-leaflet:a
⚜️⚜️COVID MASK FAIL LEAFLET FOR PRINTING AND SHARING⚜️⚜️
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/covid-masks-fail:8
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/covid-masks-fail-bw:9
⚜️⚜️COVID SURVIVAL RATES POSTER - PDF DOC FOR PRINTING AND SHARING⚜️⚜️
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/covid-survival-rates-poster:4
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/covid-survival-rates-poster---bw---qr:b
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/covid-survival-rates-poster:4
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Mirrored from LBRY.TV channel @SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs at:-
https://open.lbry.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Could-the-Covid-19:8
MIRROR SOURCE:
Vernon Coleman
https://brandnewtube.com/@DrVernonColeman
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/could-the-covid-19-jabs-kill-more-than-covid-19_LBNSBbS1XqERM5x.html
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains why the UK Government's new laws in England are unnecessary and indefensible. Using the Government's own figures, he shows that deaths from covid-19 have been falling for weeks, while extra deaths due to the lockdowns and hospital closures are more than ten times as numerous as covid-19 deaths. Dr Coleman also explains how it is possible that serious side effects associated with the Astra Zeneca vaccine could result in 450,000 healthy people becoming permanently paralysed.
For more unbiased information, please visit
http://www.vernoncoleman.com
Thank you for all your encouragement and support.
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, discusses hypocrisy, masks, loopholes, celebrities, cognitive dissonance and how trolls are made. He also includes 10 simple facts which demolish the coronavirus nonsense.
For more unbiased information about other important issues, please visit
http://www.vernoncoleman.com
The transcripts of the videos that YouTube banned are also on the website (click on the 'Health' button then see top of page)
Thank you for all your support and encouragement.
Please feel free to share this video.
IMPORTANT MESSAGE: Unfortunately, Dr Coleman is unable to let his YouTube subscribers know about his new channel here on Brand New Tube because YouTube has banned him from uploading any new videos for a week (ending 11th September).
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSC FRSA, released from the constraints of YouTube, lets fly at the deceits and nonsenses, attacks the conspiracy practitioners (governments and official agencies), reveals a good many suppressed facts and asks whether your government is a terrorist organisation.
For more unbiased information, please visit
http://www.vernoncoleman.com
NEW COVID SCAM FLYER - QR CODE LINK TO SPACEBUSTERS DOCUMENTARY VIDEO - PDF FOR PRINT AND SHARE!
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/NEW-COVID-SCAM-FLYER--SB:4
⚜️⚜️100,000 doctors medical professionals oppose COVID-19 vaccine - PDF DOCUMENT - PRINT AND SHARE!!!⚜️⚜️
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/100,000-doctors-medical-professionals-oppose-COVID-19-vaccine-leaflet:a
⚜️⚜️COVID MASK FAIL LEAFLET FOR PRINTING AND SHARING⚜️⚜️
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/covid-masks-fail:8
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/covid-masks-fail-bw:9
⚜️⚜️COVID SURVIVAL RATES POSTER - PDF DOC FOR PRINTING AND SHARING⚜️⚜️
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/covid-survival-rates-poster:4
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/covid-survival-rates-poster---bw---qr:b
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/covid-survival-rates-poster:4
⭐SixthSense is expanding network reach! PLEASE VISIT MY CHANNELS AND SUBSCRIBE!
⭐
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sixthsense
⭐
https://bittube.tv/profile/SixthSense
⭐
https://brandnewtube.com/@SixthSense
⭐ NEW TRUTH CHANNEL ⭐
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0
⭐ SKY RESEARCH CHANNEL⭐
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense:e
INVITE
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@SixthSense-Truth-S
INVITE
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@SixthSense:e
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