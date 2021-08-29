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!~*STORM🚨ALERT*~!LIBERAL MSM ATTEMPT TO RE-WRITE HISTORY FAILS BADLY THANKS TO AN ASTUTE OBSERVER(!)
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201 views • August 29, 2021
Joann Robinson: Jennifer has alot of great ideas for growing your own vegetables on pallets around her home. She also shows how to dehydrate and store fruits. She is truely a great veteran, mother and truther.....
Jennifer LaFontaine Here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFrD...
https://www.patreon.com/FloridaMaquis
https://twitter.com/FloridaMaquis
https://www.facebook.com/floridamaquis/
https://www.instagram.com/floridamaquis/
https://www.twitch.tv/floridamaquiS
Jennifer LaFontaine Here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFrD...
https://www.patreon.com/FloridaMaquis
https://twitter.com/FloridaMaquis
https://www.facebook.com/floridamaquis/
https://www.instagram.com/floridamaquis/
https://www.twitch.tv/floridamaquiS
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