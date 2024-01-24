06. Connecting the Soul: Connection is to Embrace Tension and Suffering (Part 1)

In this sixth episode of the Connecting the Soul series, Scott Warren, of http://freedomshock.com discusses whether prosperity and good health are going to be enough when the lights go out.





The philosophies of "New Thought" and "Theistic Rationalism" offer moral formulas for success in this world. But, could it be that what is going to be needed in the challenging days, months, and years ahead, is a solid connection with God and with others, that ultimately inspires confidence to embrace tension and suffering in this life?