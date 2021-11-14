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Woe Unto Them..! Whosoever Offends One of these Little Ones Woe Unto Them..!
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376 views • November 14, 2021
We are undoubtedly in the last days, Biblical! All that was written pertaining to the last days is coming upon the earth, period! Do you know Jesus Christ? If you do not know your Holy Bible, The Word, which is Jesus Christ, then you do not know Him! Read and hear His Word, preferably the New Testament KJV with a concordance, this is the only way to hear His Word directly and He will literally write it on your heart forever! Do it now! and ask with humility and sincerity that His Holy Spirit teach you the Truth, which is Jesus Christ! His grace and peace be with you all!
PS: I will continue to post “safe” content with none of my own commentary on both you tube channels as long as I am led and they are available. Don't be Evil YouTube!
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Many Fishers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
Many Fish
https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos
PS: I will continue to post “safe” content with none of my own commentary on both you tube channels as long as I am led and they are available. Don't be Evil YouTube!
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Many Fishers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
Many Fish
https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos
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