Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hard Pass on this RINO megaphone!! Kellen Curry runs for George Santos' vacated seat
channel image
GalacticStorm
2179 Subscribers
Shop now
15 views
Published 21 hours ago

Congressional Candidate Kellen Curry (R-NY) joined hosts Shaun Kraisman and Emma Rechenberg, discussing his campaign to fill Former Rep. George Santo’s (R-NY) seat.


NO.  Just listen to what he is saying. It's all skilled deflection. He is not America First. RINO Puppet. 

Keywords
rino puppetkellen currygeorge santos vacated seat

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket