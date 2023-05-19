Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Lawyer for FBI whistleblower shares what’s next after House hearing
56 views
channel image
NewsClips
Published a day ago |

Tristan Leavitt, attorney for FBI and IRS whistleblowers, reacts to testimony at a House hearing on the weaponization of the federal government about alleged bias in the agency on 'Hannity.' #foxnews #fox #hannity

Keywords
current eventsfbifederal governmentwhistleblowers

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket