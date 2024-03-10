Secret societies: the Frankfurt School

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Vertigo Politix; re-upload credits to Debess





The Frankfurt School, a secret society and mouthpiece of the Vatican, introduced cultural marxism which has led to the degeneration and moral decline in former Christian nations. Little by little, the Vatican through her secret societies have morally corrupted former Christian strongholds.

The Frankfurt School is a school of thought, a secret society, in sociology and critical philosophy. More left-wing socialist nonsense meant at destroying Western nations, capitalism and Christianity.





It is associated with the Institute for Social Research founded at Goethe University Frankfurt in 1923. Formed during the Weimar Republic, the first generation of the Frankfurt School was composed of intellectuals, academics, and political dissidents dissatisfied with the contemporary socio-economic systems of the 1930s.





You shall know them by their fruits says Christ in Matthew 7:16, 20 and the Vatican’s fruits are rotten to the core.





Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: email pastor Craig at [email protected].



