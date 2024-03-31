PORK & the Unclean Pt 3

If pork is now clean, what about dog, horse, roadkill, etc.? Where are those fast food chains? None of the passages the 'churches' use to satisfy their bellies are even about unclean animals. They are about unclean men. Sow silly Gentiles, tricks are for pew warmers who 'just believe' the pulpit pimp.
Follow along: https://www.ageoflaodicea.com/pork/ (part 3 of 7)
