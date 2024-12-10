Home Stormed, Family Assaulted in Sebastia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This morning, Zionist occupation forces stormed Hisham Ghazal's home in Sebastia, northwest of Nablus, ransacking the house and assaulting his son, Saleh, without a cause. The raid caused significant damage and terrorized the family.
Interview: Hisham Ghazal, homeowner, and Saleh Ghazal, the assaulted son.
Reporting: faris Odeh
Filmed: 03/12/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://FreePalestine.Video