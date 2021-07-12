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How Accurate is the Hacking Scene in Matrix Reloaded?
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31 views • July 12, 2021
I've always been a fan of the movie Matrix Reloaded, but Pedowood has always been all about making things look as real as possible hoping that the normies will gloss over the finer details. This is far more pervasive when it comes to technology. However, this is one of the rare instances where they did get it right and I want to take the opportunity to break it down and show you why.
There may be materials in this video that are protected by copyright. I assert fair use as these materials are being used for educational purposes and to provide commentary. If you are the owner of these materials, please contact me and I will have them removed upon your request.
Original Scene: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0PxTAn4g20U
How it was done: https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2001-0144
There may be materials in this video that are protected by copyright. I assert fair use as these materials are being used for educational purposes and to provide commentary. If you are the owner of these materials, please contact me and I will have them removed upon your request.
Original Scene: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0PxTAn4g20U
How it was done: https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2001-0144
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