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5G Social Distancing Drones The Technocracy Isn't Coming, It's Already Here!
The truth be told
The truth be told
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152 views • May 07, 2020
In Lies We Trust
When truth becomes conspiracy, reality becomes an illusion. The world as we know it, is an illusion based on lies and deceit.
If the world seems insane, it’s because it is run by insane people.
Good guys finish last, so where do you think all the bad guys are.

“Our society is run by insane people for insane objectives. I think we’re being run by maniacs for maniacal ends and I think I’m liable to be put away as insane for expressing that. That’s what’s insane about it.” ~John Lennon

The Hidden Evil is a psychopathic program which exists in a society controlled by psychopaths. The World Is Run By Real Psychopaths

We stand at a moment in time where what we each do individually now, will determine the future existence of the next generation ( our (grand)children) and the future of the human species as well as all living things in this world. There is only now and the war has already been going on for sometime and most people don’t even know it is happening to them.
THE FUTURE OF OUR PLANET IS IN OUR HANDS.
Understanding, exposing and ultimately stopping these plans must be a priority for the other 95% of the human race. If you want to see any future for coming generations, get educated and become pro-active.

The individual is handicapped by coming face-to-face with a conspiracy so monstrous he cannot believe it exists. The human mind simply has not come to a realization of the evil which has been introduced into our midst. It rejects even the assumption that human creatures could espouse a philosophy which must ultimately destroy all that is good and decent.
J. Edgar Hoover, as quoted in The Elks Magazine (August 1956).
Deal with reality, before it deals with you.
Knowledge is power.
The truth will set you free, but first it will piss you off.
“If you do nothing, nothing will happen”
Make a difference.
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Let he who be deceived, be deceived | Help save our kids future
https://helpsaveourkidsfuture.wordpress.com/2020/04/23/let-he-who-be-deceived-be-deceived/
Keywords
false flagliescdcdeathhumanity5gtechnologyglobalistwargenocidenwoconspiracynew world orderilluminatipandemicdepopulationone world governmentviruseugenicscorona viruscovid19covid 19plandemicepedimic
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