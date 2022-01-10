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Are You Smarter Than A Supreme Court Justice? | Free Thinkers Podcast | Ep 32
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92 views • January 10, 2022
On this episode of the Free Thinkers Podcast, we highlight the 5 blatant lies the liberal Supreme Court Justices Sotomayor, Kagan and Breyer proclaimed during oral arguments of Former Vice President Biden's OSHA vaccine mandate. We go lie by lie and present clarity and truth with clinical data, research and true science, something big tech and social media will ban you for sharing. We also have a special guest hanging out on the set you won't want to miss. All that and more on this episode.
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Sign up for text and email alerts and watch all uncensored episodes at: https://freethinkerspodcast.com
Free Thinkers Podcast is a show that believes in free speech, original thought and a desire for truth.
Follow us on Gab, Twitter and Gettr:
https://gab.com/puttfark
https://twitter.com/puttfark
https://gettr.com/user/puttfark
https://gab.com/memejoegreen
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