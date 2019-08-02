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Is Your Home Spying On You?
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1163 views • August 02, 2019
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We already know that the appliances in our home are spying on us. Smart TVs, computers, cell phones and even our refrigerators are sending back signals to the federal government. Now, an appliance designed to save our lives in an emergency has also been found to be watching and listening to our every move. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
We already know that the appliances in our home are spying on us. Smart TVs, computers, cell phones and even our refrigerators are sending back signals to the federal government. Now, an appliance designed to save our lives in an emergency has also been found to be watching and listening to our every move. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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